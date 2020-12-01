SPARTANBURG, SC- Alma Burris White-Coward, 104, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at White Oak Estates. She was born August 15, 1916 in Albemarle, NC, a daughter to the late Daniel Monroe Burris, Sr. and Bertha Parker Burris. She was first married to Thomas Edwin White for fifty-eight years until his death in 1995. She was then married to Harry Nathan Coward for ten years until his death in 2009.
She was educated in schools in Virginia and North Carolina, graduating high school in 1933. Alma completed her education at Cecil's Business College in Spartanburg, SC. Alma and her first husband, Ed, had many happy years while living on the shores of Lake Murray, near Chapin, SC. Both of them loved water sports and enjoyed having their friends enjoy the good times with them.
Alma was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Spartanburg and a former member of Salem United Methodist Church in Chapin. She attended White Oak Estates Sunday School Class that was sponsored by First Baptist Church-Spartanburg.
Survivors include one brother, R. L. Burris and his wife, Frances Splawn Burris of Chapin, SC; and several nieces. Alma was predeceased by 2 sisters and two brothers.
Alma's wish was to have no memorial service, but to simply be placed alongside her first husband, Thomas Edwin White, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to The Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel