Alma Dean Smith was born July 11, 1956 to the late Willie James Hill and Maggie Mae Hodge Hill. Alma departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Alma attended Hinds County Agricultural High School where she graduated as Valedictorian. Afterwards, she served in the military, where she met her husband, Lawrence Smith,
At an early age, Alma accepted Christ as her personal savior. Her walk with God began at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards, Mississippi under the leadership of Reverend Elzie O'Neal. She later joined Foster Chapel Baptist Church of Roebuck, South Carolina where she served for many years as Church Secretary, Choir Member, and a Pre-School Sunday School Teacher. She also was a member of the Sympathy Club.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Lawrence Leo Smith; her three children, Lawrence Kenetric Smith of Edwards, Mississippi, LaShannon Sade Morrow of Spartanburg, SC and Deanna Anita Smith of Charlotte, NC; her three grandchildren, Ni'Keisa Campbell, Andrew Morrow, IV, and Austin Morrow; her three brothers, Larry (Betty) Neal, Willie James Hill, Jr., Alonzo Hill all of Edwards, MS; one sister, Juanita Pritchard of Bryam, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of the Life of Alma Dean Smith will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2020