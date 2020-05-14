|
SPARTANBURG- Alma Delores Abbott, 88, of 725 California Avenue Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, May 13th, at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.
Born in Spartanburg on April 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Clara Kimbrell and Memory Bradley and was the widow of Billy Eber Abbott.
She was a homemaker and was a member of Mountainview Baptist Church in Boiling Springs.
Survivors include a daughter; Gwen Kirby, and her husband Dean of Spartanburg, two sons; Ronnie Abbott of Spartanburg, Michael Wilcox and his wife Amanda of Spartanburg, two sisters, Jean White of Chesnee, Agnes Petty of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 15th at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg with Pastor Benny Green officiating.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northbrook Baptist Church 1881 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020