Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Alma Eleanor (Griffin) Milligan Obituary
MOORE, SC- Alma Eleanor Griffin Milligan, 85, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Grace West Griffin and the widow of JR Milligan. She was retired with the Indianapolis Public Schools and was a member of Central Church of Christ.
Survivors include a son, Kenny Milligan and wife, Pam; a daughter, Joyce Grigsby; a brother, Buck Griffin; three grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah) Milligan, Joshua (Cyndi) Milligan and Jamie (Joshua) Conley; eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jim and Oscar "Pop" Griffin.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ernie Thigpen officiating. A private interment will be held at Moore Church of Christ Cemetery.
The family request memories be made to Central Church of Christ Youth Ministry, 2052 North Church Street Place, Spartanburg 29303.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
