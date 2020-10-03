WOODRUFF, SC- Alma Jean Mays, 79 of 569 Fairview Ave, died Sept 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care, Columbia, SC.

She was the widow of Wallace Mays, Sr., and daughter of the late Frank Armfield Sr. and Minnie Gist Armfield.

Survivors include one son, Wallace (Felicia) Mays Jr., of Lexington, SC; two sisters, Debra A. Foster, and Rev. Danette Armfield, both of Woodruff SC; five brothers, Terry (Margaret) Armfield of Boiling Spring, SC, Johnnie Lee (Mary Ann) Armfield of Patterson,N.J., Carroll Armfield of Woodruff, SC, Rev. Fred (Debra Ann)Armfield of Greenwood, SC and Allen Armfield of Simpsonville, SC.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 1 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodruff, SC

WJ Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC

