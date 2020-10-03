1/1
Alma Jean Mays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODRUFF, SC- Alma Jean Mays, 79 of 569 Fairview Ave, died Sept 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care, Columbia, SC.
She was the widow of Wallace Mays, Sr., and daughter of the late Frank Armfield Sr. and Minnie Gist Armfield.
Survivors include one son, Wallace (Felicia) Mays Jr., of Lexington, SC; two sisters, Debra A. Foster, and Rev. Danette Armfield, both of Woodruff SC; five brothers, Terry (Margaret) Armfield of Boiling Spring, SC, Johnnie Lee (Mary Ann) Armfield of Patterson,N.J., Carroll Armfield of Woodruff, SC, Rev. Fred (Debra Ann)Armfield of Greenwood, SC and Allen Armfield of Simpsonville, SC.
Graveside service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 1 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodruff, SC
WJ Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved