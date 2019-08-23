|
INMAN, SC- Alma Theresa Musante Payne, 95, of 306 Pinefield Road, Inman, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rosecrest Retirement Community in Inman. Alma was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 15, 1924, a daughter of the late Albert B and Mary S (Dondero) Musante. She was the widow of Arnold E Payne, having celebrated 57 years of marriage.
She was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church where she was a member of the Friendship Bible Class. She was also a member of the Monroe Fire Department Junior Auxiliary in Connecticut and Monroe Lady's Bowling League and Monroe Parent Teachers Association. Alma was a Navy veteran of WWII and was very proud of her service to her country. She was also a member of the Inman American Legion Post # 45.
Alma is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Dayton (Davis), of Inman, 4 grandchildren, Laurie Ann Cody, Edward and Michelle Groth, Terri Scinto, Janice Lane, 13 great, grandchildren, Ms. Shelby Cody Gilbert (Dalton), Ms. Mikayla Cody Sarver (Conner Wilkins), Ms. Allysa Cody Jackson (Matt), Dylan Cody, Jonathan Groth, Jeffery Groth, Edward Groth, Ms. EmmaLee Lane, Michael Lane, Tyler Scinto, Zackery Scinto, Nathan Scinto and Jake Calloway, 4 great, great grandchildren, Vincent, Bennett, Xander and Oaklynn. She was predeceased by a daughter, Judith Ann Payne Watts and 3 brothers, Afred C. Musante, Robert J. Musante and James J. Musante
The family is at the home of her daughter, 306 Pinefield Road, Inman and will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Holston Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 24th at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church, 311 Holston Creek Church Rd, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019