SPARTANBURG, SC- Alma Thornton Tillotson, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, entered her heavenly home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born February 15, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cline and Grace Cartee Thornton and the widow of Preston Wallace Tillotson.
Alma was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Saad of Greenville, SC and Lisa Tillotson of Spartanburg, SC; son, Preston Scott Tillotson of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Khalid Saad and Shadi Saad of Greenville, SC; and granddaughter, Presley Saad of Greenville, SC. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Jane Waldrop, Joyce Miller, and Bill Thornton.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Jonathan Everette. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 N. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301. We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Oak Grove caregivers for their kindness, care, love, and prayers during this time.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Lisa Tillotson.
