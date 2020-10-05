1/1
Alma (Thornton) Tillotson
1936 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alma Thornton Tillotson, 84, of Spartanburg, SC, entered her heavenly home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born February 15, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cline and Grace Cartee Thornton and the widow of Preston Wallace Tillotson.
Alma was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Debra Saad of Greenville, SC and Lisa Tillotson of Spartanburg, SC; son, Preston Scott Tillotson of Spartanburg, SC; grandsons, Khalid Saad and Shadi Saad of Greenville, SC; and granddaughter, Presley Saad of Greenville, SC. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Jane Waldrop, Joyce Miller, and Bill Thornton.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Jonathan Everette. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 N. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301. We ask that friends and family wear masks and keep social distancing per the Covid-19 precautions.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Oak Grove caregivers for their kindness, care, love, and prayers during this time.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Lisa Tillotson.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
OCT
6
Visitation
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
OCT
6
Funeral service
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
OCT
6
Burial
Oak Grove Cemetery
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

