The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:15 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
438 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
438 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC
Alston (Walker) Laye Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alston Walker Laye, 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 22, 1946, in Seneca, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bert H. Walker and Helen Heller Walker.
A loving wife, devoted mother, proud grandmother, and good loyal friend, Mrs. Laye was gentle, caring, and giving, always putting others first. She followed her husband around the world during his military career making the base quarters a home. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and a former Sunday School teacher as well as youth advisor. She graduated from Seneca High School, was a 1986 graduate of Converse College, and co-owner of the Galleria on Main in Spartanburg.
Survivors include her husband of more than 51 years, Henry M. Laye III; children, William B. Laye (Anna) of Hanahan, SC and Claire L. Abel (David) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Noah A. Laye, Ryan P. Laye, and Henry Allen Abel; her Shih Tzu, Blue; and cat, Rascal. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, William Hunter Laye; and brother, Harold Walker.
Visitation will be 3:30-4:15 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church with a memorial service following at 4:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Jason Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Second Presbyterian Church, 438 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
