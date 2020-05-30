Alton Earl Banks
1941 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Alton Earl Banks, 78, of Inman, SC, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House-Landrum. Born September 23, 1941, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Winfred Hoy Banks and Brida Smith Banks and husband of the late Mattie Elizabeth Duncan Banks. Mr. Banks was a member and former deacon at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from Powell Knitting Mills and Tietex International Ltd.
Surviving are his son, Winfred Darrell Banks of Townville, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Blake Banks of Lexington, SC and Mallory Blair Banks of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Claudia Richardson of Inman, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Scott Linnerud.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
