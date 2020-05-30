SPARTANBURG, SC- Alton Earl Banks, 78, of Inman, SC, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Upstate Community Hospice House-Landrum. Born September 23, 1941, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Winfred Hoy Banks and Brida Smith Banks and husband of the late Mattie Elizabeth Duncan Banks. Mr. Banks was a member and former deacon at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from Powell Knitting Mills and Tietex International Ltd.
Surviving are his son, Winfred Darrell Banks of Townville, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Blake Banks of Lexington, SC and Mallory Blair Banks of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Claudia Richardson of Inman, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Scott Linnerud.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2020.