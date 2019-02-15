|
|
DUNCAN- Alvin Dean Ragan, 91, widower of Eva Mae Barnett Ragan, passed away on February 14, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Edward B. and Minnie Garrett Ragan, he was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of Riverside Baptist Church and Arcadia Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are one son, Steven Edward Ragan (Bobbie) of Spartanburg and ten grandchildren, two grandchildren, Trina Gregory and Larry Neely who were raised in the home and many great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two children, Kenneth Earl and Robin Marie.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Chris Jackson and Rev. Steven Ragan. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens with military rites.
Visitation will 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of Larry Neely.
Memorials may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 1249 South Suber Road, Greer, SC 29650.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019