INMAN, SC- Mr. Alvin Ivey, 61, of Inman died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Claire Ivey of the residence and was the son of the late Cecil and Elsie West Ivey. He was a retired truck driver and was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons, Wayne Ivey (Victoria) of Inman, Joey Ivey (Jessica) of Moore, Brian Ivey (Susan) of Charleston, Tim Miller (Jennifer) of Simpsonville, Joseph Miller (Leslie) of Dickson, TN., three daughters, Lyndsay Morris (Jeremy) of Black Mountain, Ashley Weekly (Jason) Taylors, and Jamie Lynn May (James May) of Pauline, one brother, Kenny Ivey of Gaffney, and a sister, Linda Thompson of Gaffney and by twenty-seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, also by the Mother-In-Law, Janice McMann.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Richard Dickins officiating.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, S.C. 29615.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 11, 2020