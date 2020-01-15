Home

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
GRAY COURT- Alvin Lester Arnold, 61, of 648 Douglas Road died Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Wade and Mary Frances Lawson Arnold.
He was a member of Genoble Road Church of God of Prophecy in Greer and was an auditor with Michelin.
Surviving are three daughters, Leanna Owen of Easley, April Arnold of Greenwood and Shianna Owen of Tucksegee; one son, Christopher Alvin Arnold of Gray Court; two sisters, Brenda Locklair of Woodruff and Kay Lancaster of Woodruff; one brother, James Arnold of Woodruff; 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Wilson Lancaster, Rev. Ray Sweat and Mr. Antonio Dean. Interment will follow in Green Pond Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
The family is at the home of his sister, Kay Lancaster, 506 Westmoreland Road, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
