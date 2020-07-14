1/
Alvis Lynn West
BUFFALO, SC- Mr. Alvis Lynn West, age 62, husband of Rebecca Merchant "Becky" West, of 1067 Mudbridge Rd., Buffalo, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. West was born September 9, 1957 in Union, a son of the late Marvin West and Genell Duncan West. He was a 1976 graduate of Union High School and a graduate of Spartanburg Technical College in Industrial Mechanics. Mr. West was retired from Transcontinental Packaging was formerly employed with Mettler-Toledo, Inc. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Augsburg Lutheran Church. Mr. West was a former Boy Scout Master for Troop 332. He was an avid fisherman, Gamecock fan, and beloved Pop-Pop.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Erin Eaton and husband Daniel of Buffalo; two sons, Cory West and wife Ashley of Jonesville, and Dillon West and wife Kelli of Buffalo; a sister, Tammy Estes and husband Charles of Easley; a brother, Taylor West of West Columbia and five grandchildren, Natalyn West, Anastyn West, Hadley West, and twins, Ada Eaton and Levi Eaton. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Lois Merchant of Buffalo and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Augsburg Lutheran Church Family Life Center conducted by the Pastor Maria Perez-Miller.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the church prior to the services.
Memorials may be made to the Augsburg Lutheran Church, 151 Connector Rd., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Erin Eaton and husband Daniel, 1069 Mudbridge Rd., Buffalo, SC 29321.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
