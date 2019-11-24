|
WOODRUFF- Alyene Foster Wood, 82, of 150 Ledo Road passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late John Lois and Sally Elizabeth Wiggins Foster and was the widow of Julius Franklin Wood. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was retired as lunch room manager with Woodruff Primary School.
Surviving are two daughters, Trudy (Scott) Craven of Spartanburg and Angela (Dan) Holland of the home; one brother, Charles Foster of Spartanburg; 5 grandsons, Matthew, Richard, Seth, Michael and Steven; 3 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a son, John Wood.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
A private interment will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens officiated by Father Nowell Copley of All Saints Church, Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, S.C. 29615, , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605 or to the .
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019