It is with great sadness that the family of Alyssa Imami Stroup announces that she suddenly passed onto her next chapter on Tuesday August 25, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina, at the age of 46.
Alyssa was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, and graduated Farmington Hills Harrison High School and Michigan State University. Alyssa spent her post-graduate career in the hospitality industry, most recently with OTO Development, Inc., relocating to Spartanburg, South Carolina, as a General Manager where she was tasked with opening the AC Hotel Spartanburg.
Alyssa will be forever and lovingly remembered by her husband of almost 21 years, (Christopher) Blair Stroup (and their fur-babies, Samson and Delilah), her mother, Patricia Gormely Prince (Thomas Gormely), her father Iltaf ul Haque Imami (Cheryl), her brothers Shaheen Imami (Alison) and Daniel Imami (Eli), her sisters Jillian Imami and Jasmine Rippon (Erik), her stepsister Anastasia Lundy (Tony), her stepbrother Matthew Gormely, her five nephews and nieces (Keegan, Graeme, Ariana, Harper, and Maddin), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, as well as everyone her life touched.
A drop-in Celebration of Alyssa's life will be held at the Country Club of Spartanburg on September 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Alyssa's name to one of the following:
Concerned Citizens for Animals: https://ccaweb.org/
Dorchester Paws: https://dorchesterpaws.org/