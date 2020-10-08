1/1
Amanda Kay (Jenkins) Jolley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLLY SPRINGS, SC- Amanda Kay Jenkins Jolley, 74, of Holly Springs passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Alexander and Mary Bridges Jenkins and wife of the late James Richard Jolley.
She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. She loved flowers, arts and crafts. Amanda loved telling Bible stories to the children of the Good New Clubs at Campobello Gramling and Holly Springs Elementary Schools.
She is survived by three sons, Paul C. Jolley (Mayna), Michael D. Jolley (Lisa), Nathan S. Jolley (LaRee); a sister, Cornelia Sweezy; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by a brother, Sam Jenkins.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. David Tate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Good News Club, Holly Springs Baptist Church, 251 Hannon Rd, Inman, SC 29349, Good News Club, Campobello First Baptist Church, 255 S Main St, Campobello, SC 29322, Hope Remains Youth Ranch, 1771 John Dodd Road, Wellford, SC 29385 or Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved