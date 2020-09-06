1/1
Amanda Marie Lawson Edwards
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Amanda Marie Lawson Edwards, 61, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at her residence. Amanda was born in Union, South Carolina, on December 15, 1958, a daughter of the late Oliver Fred Lawson and Melva Faye Humphries Lawson. She was the wife of Richard Carl Edwards.
Mrs. Edwards was a former employee of Cone Mills - Carlise Finishing, Life of Georgia and Aflac Insurance Companies and Greer's Auto Salvage. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Union, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Edwards is survived by a daughter, Aleigh Edwards, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a son, Adam Edwards, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Shaderick Gardler, Aiden Senchantixay and grand niece, Chloe Epps. Amanda is also survived by a sister, Angela Ivey, of Union, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Millwood of Jonesville, South Carolina.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Neil Keisler. Burial will follow at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Inman, South Carolina. The family will greet friends following the committal service at the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www. seawright-funeralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
03:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved