Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairforest Church of God
2658 Fairforest Clevedale Road
Spartanburg, SC
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairforest Church of God
2658 Fairforest Clevedale Road
Spartanburg, SC
Amanda (Martinez) Perez


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amanda (Martinez) Perez Obituary
INMAN, SC- Amanda Martinez Perez, 35, of 604 Gowan Road, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Amanda was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on August 12, 1983, a daughter of the late Pamela Taylor Martinez and Tony Martinez. She was the wife of Ricky Perez. Amanda was a 2002 graduate of Chapman High School, she attended Spartanburg Community College, a member of Fairforest Church of God and a full time, stay at home, mommy.
In addition to her husband, Amanda is survived by a son, Hughston Alexander Perez, of the home; a brother, Johnny Martinez and his wife, Samantha, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina. Mrs. Perez is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Clayton and Margaret Taylor of Inman, South Carolina; aunt and uncle, Cheryl T. Pigate and Edward Pigate of Inman, South Carolina; and two cousins, Seth and Syrus Pigate.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Fairforest Church of God. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Fairforest Church of God, conducted by, Rev. John Petty and Dr. Paul Moore. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, South Carolina.
Memorials may be made to the Hughston Alexander Perez, Trust Fund, C/O Edward Jones, 13509 Asheville Highway, Inman, South Carolina 29349.
The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
