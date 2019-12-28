|
|
Amelia Alice Hardin, age 82, Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her home in Clinton. A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon Monday, December 30 at the home of Mitch & Connie Dorl, 321 Jamestown, Clinton. Memorial contributions in Amelia's name can be made to and may be left in care of Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton. Fond memories and condolences may be left online at www.vansant-millsfuneralhome.com.
Amelia was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina the daughter of Horace Shea and Mary Bell Revels. She loved sewing and decorating. She attended Clinton United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter; a son, Danny Dorl; her sister, Mami Rea Gossett; and three brothers, John William Revels, Horce Shea Revels, Jr. and James Franklin Revels.
She is survived by two sons, Terry and Mitch (Connie) Dorl; grandson, Shay (Jordan) and their children, Wyatt, McKinley and Charles Dorl; grandson, Casey (Mary) and their children, Paco and Kareem Dorl; granddaughter, Johanna (Kenny) and their children, Kaylee, KJ, and Faith Ellis; granddaughter, Heather (Tony) and their children, Cheyenne Sizemore (Rocky Sell) and Haily Davis; grandson, Jason L. (Kari Williams) and their children, Jason Mitchel and Cameron Martin; and two sisters, Brenda Kay Putnam and Alice Arcenia Revels.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton, Missouri.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019