PACOLET MILLS, SC- Amelia Elorie Campbell McGaha, 84, of Pacolet Mills, SC, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in 1936 to Jesse and Bonnie Teaster Campbell. She graduated Pacolet High School and attended Columbia College in Columbia, SC. Amelia's greatest pride was supporting her military husband (24 years Air Force) and raising their family.
She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Russ Campbell; and beloved husband of almost 60 years, John F. McGaha. She is survived by their children, Jeffrey McGaha (Rita) of Pacolet and their children, Nick Patterson (Dee) and Heidi Kennedy (Seann); Cheryl Revels of Spartanburg and her children, Ryan (Jerry), Jacyn, and Christian; LTC (Ret.) Joel McGaha (Allyson) of Fayetteville, NC, and their children, CPT Joshua McGaha (Katie), Jessica and Jacquelyn; CPO (Ret.) John F. McGaha II (Collene) of Appomattox, VA and their children, Erin Prevost (CPT John Prevost) and IS2 Cory McGaha; Julie McGaha of Spartanburg and her daughter, Jordan Stokes; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as her brother, CMC (Ret.) Jesse E. Campbell (Jenny) of Spartanburg; and special family member, Jenny Tang of Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be 3:00-3:45 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Limestone St., Pacolet, SC 29372, with a service celebrating her life following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James S. McDowell. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Stone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372, where she was a lifetime member.
The family is at the home.
