Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM

2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM

2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
More Obituaries for Amelia Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia (Shockley) Pollard


1937 - 2020
Amelia (Shockley) Pollard Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Amelia S. Pollard, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at her home. Born November 30, 1937, in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late W. W. and Daisy Pilgrim Shockley. She was the widow of Stanley E. Pollard.
A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Mrs. Pollard attended Fairforest High School and worked for John Dritz (Scovill) Manufacturing for numerous years.
Survivors include her children, Diane Slaten (Eddie) of Gaffney and Randal Pollard (Rhonda) of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Robert Wells (Stacy) and Lee Wells (Angela), all of Cowpens, Jason Slaten (Christina) of Chesnee, Amber Thomason (Brad) and Whitney Pollard (Michael), all of Spartanburg, and James Dotson of Greenville; five great-grandchildren, Victoria Yother (Dylan) of Cowpens, Mathew Slaten of Chesnee, Logan, Rylan, and Marley Thomason, all of Spartanburg; two great-great-grandchildren, Alaina and Avery Yother; and three sisters, Georgia Morrison and Sherry Holloman (Talmadge), all of Inman, and Connie Salmon (Glenn) of Gaffney.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-12:45 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Cash and Chaplain Scott Linnerud. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers are Talmadge Holloman, Darren Bennett, Ricky Price, Richard Edmund, Glen Salmon, and Mike Holder.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice, especially Alaina Allison, for their loving and compassionate care of Amelia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615; or the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
