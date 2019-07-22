|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Only the dust returns to the earth, the spirit returns to God who gave it.
Amelia Rae "Amy" Cohen passed into the Endless Peace of Life Eternal on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born on August 19, 1949 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jacob, Sr. and Ruth Brown Cohen.
She is survived by her three brothers, Bud Cohen of Spartanburg, SC, Jacob Cohen, Jr. (Patty) of Oak Harbor, WA, and Max Cohen (Janice) of Washington, DC; and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens is planned.
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 22, 2019