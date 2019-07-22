Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Rae Cohen


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Rae Cohen Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Only the dust returns to the earth, the spirit returns to God who gave it.
Amelia Rae "Amy" Cohen passed into the Endless Peace of Life Eternal on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Born on August 19, 1949 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jacob, Sr. and Ruth Brown Cohen.
She is survived by her three brothers, Bud Cohen of Spartanburg, SC, Jacob Cohen, Jr. (Patty) of Oak Harbor, WA, and Max Cohen (Janice) of Washington, DC; and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens is planned.
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now