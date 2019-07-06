|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Amelia Ruth Lukas Ragis, 101, of Spartanburg, SC, formerly of New Smyrna Beach, FL, died Thursday, July 04, 2019, at her home. Born June 24, 1918 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Constance Matukaitis Lukas and wife of the late William Phillip Ragis.
Mrs. Ragis was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Oral Deaf Adults Section (ODAS), and the Development Committee for the Clarke School for the Deaf in Northampton, MA since 1982.
Survivors include her daughters, Mildred Ann Roche (John Michael) of Spartanburg, SC and Mary Ann Gray of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren, Jessica Gruber of Orange City, FL, Jennifer Gruber of Deland, FL, Kathleen Marie Roche, Marija Elizabeth Roche, John Edmund Roche, Michael Daniel Roche, Sabrina Regine Roche and Emily Grace Roche all of Spartanburg and great-grandson, Cameron Gruber. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Edmund Lukas and Albert Lukas.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2025 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Historic Church, conducted by the Rev. David R. Whitman. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, 2324 E. Main St., Waterbury, CT 06705.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 161 Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Clarke School for the Deaf, 45 Round Hill Rd., Northampton, MA 01060.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 6, 2019