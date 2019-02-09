|
|
At age 68, Ana Saavedra Sieg passed away at hospice house of Hendersonville on January 31st, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer. Ana did not let her illness define her. Despite the challenges, she continued to share her life full of love and happiness with her fiancé Joe King, her children and her family.
Ana was born in Onzaga, Santander, Colombia and at the age of 7 moved to Bogota, Colombia. As she pursued her education she married and had three children who were the light of her life. As a single mom she raised Laura, Oscar, and German as she continued her education obtaining a Masters degree in philosophy. She was able to utilize her understanding of people gained through her education, as she worked in Human Resources and eventually retired after 25 years. Subsequently, she and her children immigrated to the United States in 2001, becoming citizens in 2009. In the US, Anna continued her love of learning utilizing her education in philosophy and obtaining her yoga certification. Ultimately, she opened a yoga school and as she achieved the highest level of certification, achieved a lifelong dream as she began training yoga instructors.
She is lovingly remembered by her fiancé Joe King, who filled her life with flowers and love, her daughter Laura Becerra who lovingly took care of her mom throughout her illness, her sons Oscar and German Becerra who also helped care for Ana during her illness, as well as her loving family and friends to include brothers, sisters, neighbors.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the amazing life she lived and the lessons she shared with all of us. The celebration will be with Father Roberto on Monday 2pm at the Immaculate Conception Church 208 7th Ave West, Hendersonville NC. The family is asking all attendees to wear "white" if possible. Please join us as we celebrate her incredible life.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019