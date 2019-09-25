|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Andras Koser, MD, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born November 30, 1958, in the town of Beregszasz, Ukraine. As the only child of Sandor and Livia Koser, Andras excelled tremendously at his studies, becoming one of the few Jewish youths allowed to attend Medical School in Uzhgorod, Ukraine. Upon completion of his studies, and graduating Summa Cum Laude, he operated a clinic in the small village of Bene, where 30 years later, the people still remember him fondly.
An extremely ambitious man, Andras moved to the United States in 1991 in an effort to seize opportunity and create a new life and family for himself. Andras married, had three children, and moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Andras was a well-loved physician in the Upstate. Whenever he went to any store, or community event, he would frequently run into a patient or patient's relative who praised Dr. Koser for his wonderful treatment, bedside manner, beautiful smile, and hearty laugh. Andras lived for his family, worked tirelessly for his patients, and joked with everyone he met until his last days.
He was a member of Temple B'nai Israel, the American Medical Association, and the SC Medical Association.
He is survived by his parents, Sandor and Livia; his wife, Monika; and his three children, David, Adam, and Benjamin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
