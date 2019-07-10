Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
233 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Andrew Boineau "Drew" Johnston


1985 - 2019
Andrew Boineau "Drew" Johnston Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Andrew "Drew" Boineau Johnston, 33, of Gaffney, SC, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born October 2, 1985, in Florence, SC, he was the son of Andy and Susan Pierce Johnston of Spartanburg, SC and the husband of Emily Cash Johnston of Gaffney, SC. Drew was always a free spirit, and now he is truly free.
Drew attended Spartanburg Community College, Limestone College, and the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and worked in Information Technology and the restaurant industry.
Along with his parents and wife, survivors include his son, Andrew Cash Johnston; Drew and Emily are expecting their second child, due in February 2020; two brothers, Will Johnston and Ben Johnston, both of Charleston, SC; a sister, Kathryn Johnston of Charleston, SC; maternal grandmother, Kathryn Spivey of Bristol, TN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chuck and Ruth Ann Cash of Gaffney, SC; sister-in-law, Mary Grier Cash of Gaffney, SC; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 233 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Paige Wolfe and The Rev. Ed Briggs. Visitation will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Drew Johnston Memorial Fund, c/o Penfield Christian Homes, Inc., 1061 Mercer Circle, Union Point, GA 30669.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 10, 2019
