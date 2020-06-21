Andrew C. Higgins, Jr., 80, formerly of Fairforest, SC met his Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, June 15, 2020. Mr. Higgins leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Jean M. Higgins, formerly of Cowpens, daughter Dana White of White House, TN, his brother Don (Lorraine) Higgins of Slidell, LA, two granddaughters Bethany (Micah) Campbell and Hannah (Chris) Hamrick of Boiling Springs, SC along with six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and their families, along with treasured friends, church members, and his "other daughter" Regail Dewberry. Mr. Higgins was predeceased by both of his parents, the late Andrew C. Higgins, Sr. and Milbra Dixon Higgins of Lyman, and a younger brother.

Mr. Higgins worked for General Accident Insurance for 36 years and served in the Gospel ministry as a bi-vocational pastor for over 40 years in South Carolina, New Jersey, and Tennessee. He recently retired, for a second time, from the ministry as Associate Pastor/Pastor Emeritus of Liberty Baptist Church in Gallatin, TN. He was lovingly referred to as the "Prophesy Preacher". He and his family served in Home Mission Programs in South Carolina, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and in New Jersey. He held eight pastorates in New Jersey and Tennessee combined. Mr. Higgins loved sharing the plan of salvation with a lost and dying world. His greatest joy was in sharing the Plan of Salvation and seeing people come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 AM, Liberty Baptist Church, 1047 S. Water St., Gallatin, TN. In his last years, serving at the Food Bank was Mr. Higgins' way of being God's Love in Action. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Higgins' memory to the Sumner County Food Bank, 1021 Woods Ferry Rd., Gallatin, TN 37066.





