Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
Andrew "Jack" Kirby


1930 - 2019
Andrew "Jack" Kirby Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Andrew "Jack" Kirby, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. Born May 29, 1930 in Calhoun, GA, he was the son of the late Edgar Erskine and Effie Mae Spearman Kirby and the widower of Nellie Sue Freeman Kirby.
Mr. Kirby was a U. S. Army Veteran. He retired from Mead Containers after serving 40 plus years of service.
Survivors include his daughters, Bettina "Tina" Kelly (Eddie) of Moore, SC, Nina K. Stephens (Ronald) of Inman, SC, and Deana K. Pfeiffer (Jim) of Taylors, SC; grandchildren, Jeff Kelly (Nicole) of Moore, SC, Christy Long (Brian) of Wellford, SC, Jason Womick (Jennifer) of Boiling Springs, SC, Justin Womick of Greenwood, SC, Jessica Johnson (Erik) of Greer, SC, Jimmy Pfeiffer of Taylors, SC, Sabrina Pfeiffer of Myrtle Beach, SC, and 8 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Ken Forrester. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
