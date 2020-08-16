GREER, SC- Mr. Andrew McClintock, widower of Sandra McClintock, son of the late JC and Katherine C. McClintock passed Monday, August 10, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. Retired owner of McClintock Trucking.

Surviving children, Annette McClintock Hailstock of Taylors, SC, Andrea McClintock Bailey of Spartanburg, SC, Nicole McClintock Mills of Marietta, GA, Quenton Jay McClintock of Greer, SC, Keisha Smith Cross of Marion County, SC, stepdaughter, Cheryl Spaulding of Granville, NY; Siblings, Robert Lee McClintock of South Norwalk, CT, Elizabeth "Lib" Watson of Spartanburg, SC; host of grands and great-grands other family and friends.

Viewing was held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM. Family service was held Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:00PM at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc. Burial will take place on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Granville, NY by Robert M. King Funeral Home.

The McClintock family is being cared for by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc. 864-877-2581



