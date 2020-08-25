SPARTANBURG, SC- Andrew "Drew" Rennie Lands, 51, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. Born April 5, 1969, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late James Renny Lands and Sherry Alverson Haire.
Mr. Lands enjoyed genealogy, cooking, photography, and bird watching. A member of Central United Methodist Church, he loved his church family.
Survivors include his step-mother, Linda Lands of Piedmont, SC; half-brother, Matthew Lands of Arden, NC; half-sister, Erin Haire of Spartanburg, SC; special friend, Jim McNulty who was his walking buddy; devoted neighbor, Evelyn Doolittle.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
