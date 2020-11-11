Mr. Andy Darrell Merchant, 75 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 16, 1945 in Clinton, SC to the late Andrew Jackson and Llewella Derrick Merchant. He was a natural born salesman in the Outdoor Advertising Business over 25 years. He was a member of North Spartanburg First Baptist Church, but had been attending Boiling Springs First Baptist Church.
Darrell had a passion for the outdoors and was a avid sportsman, if it could be hunted, he was ready to load up. He was charter sponsor of Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, a member of Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, QDMA and Hunters for the Hungry. Darrell's spirit will live in the earth, the trees and God's blue sky. God bless the great outdoors. He cherished all of his hunting buddies and never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Jason Merchant (Brandi) and Clay Merchant; grandsons, Logan Merchant, Carter Merchant, Conner Merchant, and Colten Merchant; granddaughters, Emma Merchant, Ava Merchant; sister, Gayle Coleman (Tommy); brother, Wayne Merchant (Janie); and his fiancé, Rachel Thompson, Scott Thompson (Christi); son, Will Thompson (Amanda); son and special grandchildren: Taylor, Maggie, Luke, Ro-Ro, and Reagan.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 4:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Dr. Michael Hamlett, Father Rob Brown, Dr. Hank Williams, to officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be: Steve Parker, John Beason, Frank Sistare, Lon Alexander, Jay Palmer, Jimbo Gray, Wayne Barnes, Tommy Stokes, Will Thompson, and Scott Thompson.
At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of a son, Jason Merchant, 275 Long Branch Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund (Mobility Impaired Hunters of the Upstate), P.O. Box 2641, Columbia, SC 29202.
