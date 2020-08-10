CHESNEE, SC- Lonnie Andrew "Andy" Wyatt Jr., 56, husband of Myra Wyatt passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home.
Born September 16, 1963 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Lonnie Andrew Wyatt Sr. and Margie Sailor Wyatt and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Andrew Cole Wyatt of Chesnee and a brother, Phillip Wyatt and wife Brandy of Chesnee.
Graveside services will be 3:00p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.