1/1
Andy Wyatt
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE, SC- Lonnie Andrew "Andy" Wyatt Jr., 56, husband of Myra Wyatt passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home.
Born September 16, 1963 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Lonnie Andrew Wyatt Sr. and Margie Sailor Wyatt and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Andrew Cole Wyatt of Chesnee and a brother, Phillip Wyatt and wife Brandy of Chesnee.
Graveside services will be 3:00p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved