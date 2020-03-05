|
DUNCAN, SC- Angelee James Berry, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020. Born on December 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late LD James and Margaret Belcher James and the wife of Charles "Buddy" Berry for fifty-seven years. She was the Salutatorian of the first graduating class from James F. Byrnes in 1956. She retired from C&S Bank and Bank of America. She was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church since 1962 and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors also include son, Scott Berry and wife, Dana of Irmo; a grandchild, Perrin Berry.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, March 06, 2020 at Nazareth Presbyterian Church with Rev. Julie Schaaf officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Nazareth Presbyterian Church Social Hall. Interment will be held in church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road Moore SC 29369 or Meals on Wheels PO Box 461 Spartanburg SC 29304.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020