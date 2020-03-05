Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Nazareth Presbyterian Church
Social Hall
View Map

Angel Berry


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel Berry Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Angelee James Berry, 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020. Born on December 22, 1938, she was the daughter of the late LD James and Margaret Belcher James and the wife of Charles "Buddy" Berry for fifty-seven years. She was the Salutatorian of the first graduating class from James F. Byrnes in 1956. She retired from C&S Bank and Bank of America. She was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church since 1962 and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors also include son, Scott Berry and wife, Dana of Irmo; a grandchild, Perrin Berry.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, March 06, 2020 at Nazareth Presbyterian Church with Rev. Julie Schaaf officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Nazareth Presbyterian Church Social Hall. Interment will be held in church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road Moore SC 29369 or Meals on Wheels PO Box 461 Spartanburg SC 29304.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -