ROEBUCK SC-Angela Walker Faulkner 48 of Hobbysville Rd died Sunday November 24 at Spartaburg Medical Center.
Surviving parents Bobby and Barbara Walker; Brother Curtis Walker; Husband Danny Faulkner; Daughters Elizabeth and Ashley Faulkner; Grandchildren Darmarcus Smith, Kaylee Smith, Skyler Bishop and Brantley Bishop.
The memorial service will be Saturday December 7 at 2pm New Life Baptist Church Union SC, conducted by Rev. Shannon Faulkner. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 1pm-2pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019