Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Union, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Union, SC
Angela (Walker) Faulkner Obituary
ROEBUCK SC-Angela Walker Faulkner 48 of Hobbysville Rd died Sunday November 24 at Spartaburg Medical Center.
Surviving parents Bobby and Barbara Walker; Brother Curtis Walker; Husband Danny Faulkner; Daughters Elizabeth and Ashley Faulkner; Grandchildren Darmarcus Smith, Kaylee Smith, Skyler Bishop and Brantley Bishop.
The memorial service will be Saturday December 7 at 2pm New Life Baptist Church Union SC, conducted by Rev. Shannon Faulkner. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 1pm-2pm.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
