Angela Kay Humphries, 63, of 408 Shamrock Dr, Boiling Springs, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 25 2020, at her home.A native of Boiling Springs, S.C., Mrs. Humphries was the wife of Mike Humphries and daughter of the late William Elmore Spencer and the late Emilie Mokschinski Hightower and was a member of First Baptist Church, Spartanburg. She retired for the United Postal Service and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Morgan (Brian) Lemieux of Chesnee, S.C. and Alison Humphries of Boiling Springs, S.C.; one son, Chase (Kendall) Humphries of Spartanburg, S.C.; two sisters, Vivian Sparks of Cowpens, S.C., Tammy Griffith of Raleigh, N, C.; one brother, Stanley Spencer of Black Mountain, N.C..; three grandchildren, Malachi Lemieux, Harris Lemieux and Clementine Humphries; and a host of other family and friends. Mrs. Humphries was predeceased by a sister, Wanda Millwood of Boling Springs.In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Bridge Ministry@ First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, S.C.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME