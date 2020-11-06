Mrs. Angela Denise Philson Madden, daughter of the late T. J. and Pearl Holland Philson was born in Spartanburg County. She entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Angela joined Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church at an early age and later joined Faith Tabernacle of Spartanburg.

She was a 1972 graduate of Spartanburg High School and attended Virginia Union University. Angela retired from Milliken & Company after 32 years.

In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her daughter Courtni Hawkins.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories in their hearts are her husband, Harold Madden of Duncan, SC; two sons, Ryan Hawkins and O'Neal Madden of Spartanburg, SC; two grandsons; Tyler Hawkins of Spartanburg, SC; Carter Hawkins of Inman, SC; three granddaughters; Anya Hawkins of Spartanburg, SC; Lauren and Londyn Hawkins of Boiling Springs, SC; two great grandchildren; Wynter Harris and Tyler U. Hawkins of Spartanburg, SC; one sister Sherry Philson of Boiling Springs, SC; one niece, Felecia (Thomas) Collins of Boiling Springs, SC; one great niece; Taylor Collins of Boiling Springs, SC; one great nephew, Thomas Collins, Jr. of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter-in love, Meya (Asim Jarrett) Campbell of Inman, SC; one great uncle, Rudolph (Iola) Philson of Gastonia, NC; college roommate/close friend, Cheryl Bond-Pearson Wainright of Los Angeles, CA; close friend Denise (Tom) Rose of Lyman, SC; special neighbor, Angela Cohen of Duncan, SC and many relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 1:00 pm at Good Shepherd Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.

Services entrusted to Thompson's Mortuary & Chapel Forest City, NC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store