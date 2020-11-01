WELLFORD- Angela Michele Snow, 57, of 141 Woodcliffe Drive, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Angela was born in Miami, Florida on October 4, 1963, a daughter of the late Jann Baum Snow and George Dwight Snow.
Angela is survived by a brother, George Daniel Snow and his wife Nancy, of the home and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Diane Snow Cornelison.
A Memorial Service will be held at Care Baptist Church in Duncan, SC on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 3:30 PM, conducted by Rev. Bobby Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charles Lea Center Foundation 195 Burdette Drive Spartanburg, SC 29307.
