WELLFORD- Angela Michele Snow, 57, of 141 Woodcliffe Drive, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.Angela was born in Miami, Florida on October 4, 1963, a daughter of the late Jann Baum Snow and George Dwight Snow.Angela is survived by a brother, George Daniel Snow and his wife Nancy, of the home and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Diane Snow Cornelison.A Memorial Service will be held at Care Baptist Church in Duncan, SC on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 3:30 PM, conducted by Rev. Bobby Henderson.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charles Lea Center Foundation 195 Burdette Drive Spartanburg, SC 29307.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory