Funeral services for Angela Payden, 49, of 111 Hanover Place, Apt 88, Spartanburg, SC will be held 12 noon Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Betty Ann Payden. Those left to cherish her loving memory include two sons, Jarae DeAngelo Williams and Jamul DeAnthony Williams; two daughters, DouQuita Nicole Young and Ke'Asia Monique Duncan; one brother, Rodney (Marcia) Payden; two sisters, Jackie (Kenneth) Elmore and Gwendolyn Payden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the home of her mother, Betty Payden, 227-B James Anderson Lane, Spartanburg.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019