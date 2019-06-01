Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Payden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Payden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Payden Obituary
Funeral services for Angela Payden, 49, of 111 Hanover Place, Apt 88, Spartanburg, SC will be held 12 noon Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Betty Ann Payden. Those left to cherish her loving memory include two sons, Jarae DeAngelo Williams and Jamul DeAnthony Williams; two daughters, DouQuita Nicole Young and Ke'Asia Monique Duncan; one brother, Rodney (Marcia) Payden; two sisters, Jackie (Kenneth) Elmore and Gwendolyn Payden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the home of her mother, Betty Payden, 227-B James Anderson Lane, Spartanburg.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now