Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Reagan Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Reagan Thomas Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Angela Reagan Thomas, 78, of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of John B. Thomas, III.
Mrs. Thomas was a native of Savannah, GA and a daughter of the late George Philip, Jr. and Ruth Roebuck Reagan. She was a retired employee of Wofford College and she attended Southside Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, John B. (Tina) Thomas, IV of Roebuck, SC, Charles (Michelle) Thomas of Chesnee, SC, Will (Beth) Thomas of Spartanburg; daughters and son-in-law, AmandaKenny of Charleston, SC and Jennifer (Mark) Whelan of Kentucky; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. David Blanton.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Spartanburg Animal Shelter, 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -