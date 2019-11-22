|
GREER- Angela "Angie" Smith Owens, 51, passed away on November 20, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of Hoss Owens of Greer and the late Bobbie Jean Lancaster Owens, she attended Byrnes High School Class of '85' and was a former employee of Greenville Spartanburg International Airport.
Surviving in addition to her father, are three sons, Cody Lee Owens of home, Lee Cooper of Woodruff and Seth Green of Wellford.
Mrs. Owens was predeceased by her grandparents, James and Lillie Mae Owens and Russell and Annie Sue Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Steve Durham and Rev. Ray Hatcher.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home of Clifford and Teresa Owens.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 22, 2019