Anita "‘Sam’" Johnson


Anita "‘Sam’" Johnson Obituary
Anita 'Sam' Johnson left the loving arms of her family on April 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home in Inman, SC. She was born December 13, 1941 to Harry and Ozelle (née Beckham) Richardson. She was married to the love of her life, Larry C. Johnson for 48 years, and they were joyfully reunited in heaven.
Anita retired from AT&T after more than 30 years of service. After retirement, Anita didn't slow down; she managed the Collegiate Players Tour for 15 years. Anita loved and invested all of herself in the relationships with her family and huge network of friends across the country. She loved her Lord, her family, and her friends, and we were blessed to call her Sam, Sissy, Momma, and Granny--of the many hats she wore, Granny was her favorite.
She was predeceased by her husband, Larry C. Johnson, as well as her parents. She is survived by her loving daughters Lori Johnson Ashmore and her husband Rob of Inman, SC, and Kim Johnson Hains and her husband Joe of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, as well as a son Darryl Johnson of Virginia. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Carson Duthu, Ben and Hayden Hains, and Alexis and Zachary Johnson. She is also survived by her sister Linda Bennight, niece and nephew-in-law Gina and Stephen Matthews, a great-niece Addie Matthews, a great-nephew Zachary Matthews and his wife Chloe, and their son Jared, as well as many extended family and friends.
Her local family will be receiving friends at her home in Inman, SC on April 4, 2019 between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date in Texas, her home state of 71 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to either the or Crescent Hospice (www.hospicesc.com).
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
