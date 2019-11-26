|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Martha Ann Brooks Lee, 81, of Spartanburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home. She was the widow of Myles Lee.
Mrs. Lee was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Allison Brooks. She was a retired employee of Plastic Injectors and a member of Gateway Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Susan Hodge of Spartanburg; daughters: Rhonda Robbins of Inman and Coni Lee of Pauline; brothers: Danny Brooks of Inman and Jack Brooks of Spartanburg; eight grandchildren: Jeremy Hodge, Stacie Trammell, Brooks James, Nikki McJunkins, Travis Robbins, Tanya Alexander, Codi Tipton and Allison Tipton; great grandchildren: Elijah, Rylan, Benjamin, Hannah, Tommy, Trent, Brinley, Jaxon, Kylan, Juniper, Remi and Hudson. She was predeceased by a son: Steve Hodge.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Bob Buhl. Interment will be in Ft. Prince Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at 423 Ocala Court, Inman, SC 29349.
