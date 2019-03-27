Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Ann Elizabeth (Axson) Fortenberry Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Ann Elizabeth Axson Fortenberry, 73, of Chesnee, SC, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home. Born April 10, 1945, in Salley, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Robert Axson Sr. and Mildred Poole Axson.
Mrs. Fortenberry was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayo and retired from Kohler Company after 29 years of service.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Alton Bernard Fortenberry; daughters, Candy Zeigler (Heyward) of Branchville, SC, Cookie Cudd (Ronald) of Spartanburg, SC, and Cindy Fortenberry of Chesnee, SC; five grandchildren, Summer Garrett, Ronald Garrett, Kacie Chappell, Chad Cudd, and Brittany Sherbert; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Kidd of Myrtle Beach, SC; and brothers, Danny Axson of Bamberg, SC and Edward Axson of Reevesville, SC. In addition to her parents, she was
predeceased by brothers, Johnny Axson and Fred Axson.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Spartanburg, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
