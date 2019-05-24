|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ann Foster Moss, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at RoseCrest Community Healthcare-Inman. Born January 7, 1932, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Wadsworth Foster and Beatrice Powell Foster and widow of Edward Farrington Moss.
Mrs. Moss was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She loved fishing, crafts, and was a very active square dancer. She was also a volunteer for Mobile Meals Service and crocheted afghans for patients at Spartanburg Regional Hospice. A 1950 graduate of Spartan High School, she received an Associate Secretarial Degree from Junior College and retired from her career as a secretary with Hoechst Celanese, The State of South Carolina, and Synovus Bank.
Surviving are her sons, The Rev. Michael P. Moss and Marc Moss, both of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Tillie Allred of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Francis Anglican Church, 601 Webber Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Nicholas E. Voyadgis and The Rev. Michael P. Moss. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thornwell Home for Children, PO Box 60, Clinton, SC 29325.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2019