Ann Taylor Hembree, 87, resident of Wesley Commons Assisted Living, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum, SC.
Born in Greenwood, SC, July 7, 1932, she was a daughter of the late James William Taylor, Sr. and Bennie Robertson Taylor. She was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School, where she excelled in Basketball. Ann was formerly employed as a secretary by the Greenwood County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood Motor Lines, and Burton Center Foundation.
She was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church, a former active member and President of Professional Secretaries International, and named "Secretary of the Year" multiple times. She was an avid Clemson fan, and loved working crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Hoyt Andrew Hembree. Surviving are her children, Patti Finley of Spartanburg, SC; Laurie and husband Andy Anderson of Spartanburg and, Larry Hembree and partner Joe Hudson of Columbia, SC; five grandsons, Matthew Weldon Finley (Deedra), James Gordon Finley (Amanda), John Christopher Andrew Finley, Raymond Arthur Anderson, IV (girlfriend, Rachel) and Taylor Andrew Anderson (fiancé Logan Lindy); a great-granddaughter, Lillian Grace Finley, and two great-grandsons, Grayson Tate Finley and Brantley Gordon Finley.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at Rock Presbyterian Church with Dr. Chris Leonard and Rev. Debby Plumstead Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, along with son-in-law Andy Anderson, and nephew, John Medlin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:30 to 8 PM Wednesday evening.
The body is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed in the church at 1PM Thursday.
Special thanks to Dr. John Holman, Ellen Rhodes, NP, and their staff at Internal Medicine of the Piedmont for their compassion and exceptional care for our mother for many years. Special thanks also to the CNA's and staff at Wesley Commons Assisted Living, and to the staff at Upstate Community Hospice in Landrum, SC for their kindness and care for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church, 112 Rock Church Road, NW, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Hwy 72-221 E., Greenwood, SC 29649.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2020