LANDRUM- Mildred Ann Horton, 60, of Landrum died January 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. A native of Landrum she was the daughter of the late James William and Mildred Hutchinson Horton, she was employed with Autumn Care Nursing Home for over 25 years.
Survivors include one brother Michael William Horton (Marie), niece Michelle Burns (Jay) their children Sabrina and Makayla, niece Heather Wooten (Tommy) their children Mikey, Destiny and Shylee, niece Amanda Hughes (Tommy) their children Austin, Mackenzie, Avery, Laela, Gavin, Aiden, Mason, Gunner, great great-niece Lillie Grace, Nephew Rusty Mitchell (Jessica) and her beloved cat Charlie.
A Memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. Jerry Burns.
The family will receive friends following the service at El Chile Rojo in Landrum.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020