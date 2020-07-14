CHESNEE, SC- Ann J. Henderson, 82, wife of Frank "Red" Henderson passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home.
Born March 2, 1938 in Spartanburg, Mrs. Henderson was the daughter of the late Huber Gettis "Bull" Jolley and Eunice Alma Roach Jolley. She was retired from the United States Postal Service where she worked as a Rural Carrier for twenty-seven years. Mrs. Henderson enjoyed playing and coaching softball, bowling, camping, cruising and even into her eighties, remained an avid walker of three miles per day. She and her husband, Red, of 66 years travelled to 49 states. Mrs. Henderson was a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church, the Golden Arrows and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children Kathy Cook (Richard), son, Jody Henderson and Kristi Walker (David) all of Chesnee; sister, Zellan Cooper (Dennis); grandchildren, Michael Henderson, Kyle Cook (Jercikely), Deana Henderson, Austin Tyler, Krysta Cook, Aaron Jones, Auburn Henderson, Dakota Walker, Ethan Henderson, India Walker and Rayna Walker; beloved friends, Jeff and Rita Hutchins. Mrs. Henderson was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bobby Jolley, Dean Jolley and Reverend Max Jolley; son, Ken Henderson.
Friends may visit the mortuary to pay their respects between noon and 6:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A private family burial will be held at Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
