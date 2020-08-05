BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Ann Lawson Killian, 81, Boiling Springs, SC died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lakewood Senior Living. Born July 13, 1939 in Durham, NC, she was the daughter of the late James Bruce and Grace Bryant Lawson and widow of Leonard Marion Killian.
A founding member of New Beginnings United Methodist church, Mrs. Killian loved her pets and to garden.
Survivors include her sons, Tony Killian (Sandy) of Cowpens, SC and Bradley Killian (Tina) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Thomas, Chyanne, Seth and Linzee; nine great-grandchildren and brother, Ken Lawson (Linda) of Rocky Mount, NC.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family are at their respective homes.
