Ann M. Schwartz
SPARTANBURG- Ann M. Schwartz, 88, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Ann married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schwartz, in 1953, and the couple had seven children. Ann and Bill were founding members of Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in 1979 and have remained active in the church.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her seven children, Jeff, Terrie, John, Mary, Patti, Ann, Bill; eleven grandchildren, Jessica, Patrick, Kristina, Jonathan, Lauren, Kacie, Ryan, PJ, Maggie, William, Andy; and two great-grandchildren, Kamden and Bradley.
A mass will be held at Jesus Our Risen Savior on Friday, July 24 at noon.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Mobile Meals; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Total Ministries; 976 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Jesus Our Risen Savior
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
July 22, 2020
Bill and family, so sorry to hear of Ann’s passing. She was a wonderful lady. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patsy Meeks
Friend
July 22, 2020
I cannot say enough about my best friend of 49 years. So many memories and I will miss her so very much. My heart breaks.
Doris Jacobs
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bill & family, I am so sorry to hear of Ann’s passing. It was an honor just knowing her. We lost a very good woman today. Prayers go out to the family during this time of sorrow. When I was PTA President, baseball coach, etc. Ann was always there to help.
Stan Cohen
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies go to Ann’s husband and family. In her quiet, gentle manner she served as a wonderful role model to her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, and I’m confident that her soul is now in her heavenly home.
Kaye Elliott
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thinking of the warm stories of love and laughter Patti and Paul have shared over the years. May those beautiful memories sustain the family now through this time. Our sympathies, Gary and Janet Ball and family
Gary and Janet Ball
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
July 21, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
