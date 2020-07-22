SPARTANBURG- Ann M. Schwartz, 88, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Ann married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schwartz, in 1953, and the couple had seven children. Ann and Bill were founding members of Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in 1979 and have remained active in the church.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her seven children, Jeff, Terrie, John, Mary, Patti, Ann, Bill; eleven grandchildren, Jessica, Patrick, Kristina, Jonathan, Lauren, Kacie, Ryan, PJ, Maggie, William, Andy; and two great-grandchildren, Kamden and Bradley.
A mass will be held at Jesus Our Risen Savior on Friday, July 24 at noon.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Mobile Meals; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Total Ministries; 976 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory