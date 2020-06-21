December 22, 1936 - June 10, 2020

Ann Watt McLaughlin passed away surrounded by family in her home of Atlanta, GA, June 10th. Ann was the daughter of the late honorable Samuel R. Watt and Eloise Montjoy Watt of Converse Heights. She attended Stephens College and The University of South Carolina where she later met the love of her life at a party while living in Columbia, SC. Ann married Mitchell E McLaughlin, Jr, of Greenville, MS, in 1959 at Spartanburg Presbyterian Church. They later moved to Atlanta and built a life together while raising 2 beautiful daughters. Ann spent her younger years volunteering at the voting polls, gardening, hosting parties, and decorating for holidays, but her greatest joy in life was being able to be the grandmother to 5 grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Ann is survived by daughters Beth Higgins of Chapel Hill, NC (husband Kevin), Laurie Roberts of Tucker, GA, and grandchildren Jaime Elmendorf (husband Tyler), DJ Rhodes, Caitlin Rhodes, Paul Roberts, and Brandy Roberts.

Ann will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Mitch, on what would have been their 61st wedding anniversary on July 11th at a private graveside memorial service at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Goodfellows Foundation of Spartanburg, or to a charity dear to your heart.





